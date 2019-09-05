Lucy Boynton Might Have Just Started an Ice Cream Makeup Trend

We’re right in the middle of the Venice Film Festival, which means celebrities are pulling out their best fashion and beauty looks for the big event. Lucy Boynton’s pastel makeup is one of the best we’ve seen so far, which isn’t that surprising considering Boynton always gets creative with her looks. We saw that during her press tour for Bohemian Rhapsody. This time, she’s at the festival celebrating the premiere of Brigitte with Miu Miu. As usual, Jo Baker did her makeup and it’s out-of-control pretty.

“Gelato pastel day dreams” wrote Baker about the pastel eyes she gave Boynton. “Makeup by me using inspo from all I see along my travels.” She used “all the colors of the rainbow” to achieve what looks a bit like pastel tie-dye or rainbow sherbert. With light blue, pink and yellow, Baker created something no one else is doing. She kept the rest of Boynton’s makeup light and natural with light pink lips and spidery lashes.

This isn’t the only killer makeup Baker created on her muse. The day before, she showed off “harlequin glitter tears,” which she painted on Boynton using tiny crystals and glitter. “Makeup by me using pewter tone glitter and silver crystals in a half diamond shape to give a nod to #masqueradeball #venetian #facemasks … applied at speed as a quick change for the evenings festivities!!” she wrote on Instagram. I love how Baker gives us a look inside her brain to understand the creative process.

What will they think up next?