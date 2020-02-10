Stop Everything—Lucy Boynton is a Literal Mother of Pearl on the Oscars Red Carpet

Although she’s not nominated for an Academy Award, that hasn’t kept Lucy Boynton from burning up the red carpet all award season. The actress doesn’t just follow beauty trends; she helps make them. And Boynton’s 2020 Oscars beauty look is no different. In most cases, her makeup is the standout ingredient of her overall look, but this year, that distinct honor goes to her hair.

At last year’s Oscars, Boynton stunned with her usual blend of artistic eyes and natural-looking lips. Thanks to makeup artist Jo Baker, Boynton is one to watch at every show because we never know what creative place Baker will look to for inspiration. As a result, the majority of Boynton’s looks can are crafty creations that double as tiny works of art.

For the 2020 conclusion to award season, also known as the Academy Awards, Boynton is fashioned in an understated (at least for her) and stunning makeup beat; ravishing red lipstick and ultra-long lashes, to be exact.

But let’s talk about this hair. Her ‘do, created by celebrity stylist Jenny Cho, is a perfectly-executed example of how to repurpose your fashion accessories. To be more specific, how to take a string of pearls from your neck and deconstruct them to transform a basic part in your hair. That’s exactly how Cho complemented Boynton’s wispy bob, in addition to prepping and styling her waves with a slew of Sisley Paris products.

According to Cho’s Instagram, it looks like her kit included the Regenerating Hair Care Mask ($95), Revitalizing Fortifying Serum ($195), Precious Hair Care Oil ($100), Volumizing Spray ($90) and Color Protecting Shampoo ($75).

We’re completely gagging over this look, though we shouldn’t be surprised the actress came through with one of the night’s most unique beauty moments. We can’t wait to see if she transforms again for the after-party scene.

