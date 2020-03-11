Hands Down, No One is Doing Red Carpet Makeup Better Than Lucy Boynton

Scroll To See More Images

One of the best things about award season, except for celebrity fashion and funny speeches, is the killer beauty. Lucy Boynton’s makeup looks are some of the best there is. Though she doesn’t just slay award shows but also fashion week, dinners and big premieres. With bushy brows and a clean complexion, Boynton shows off creative eye makeup—and sometimes a bold lip—that almost no one else could pull off. And she does so with ease.

Boynton can thank makeup artist Jo Baker for her out-there looks that make headlines. They work together to come up with a creative cut crease, floating eyeliner or allover wash of color that goes with her often quirky wardrobe. It might seem like the combination could be too much but on the actress, it works perfectly. Her blonde hair is almost always parted in the middle with beachy waves, letting the makeup stand out.

When Baker creates a unique look for her client, she’s often inspired by real-life fashion (such as a Chloe dress that hit the runway), artwork (including a Renaissance-era painting) and even food (such as shaved ice and fruit sorbet). Love it or hate it (and we love it), the finished product always evokes some type of feeling. It’s never boring. In a society where everyone is so afraid of being on a “worst dressed” list, it’s refreshing when a celebrity actually takes chances with their look. It can seriously pay off—like it does for Boynton.

It’s impossible to choose our favorite look of the actress’ but check out some of our top choices, below.

At a 2019 pre-BAFTA Awards dinner.

At the 2019 BAFTA Awards.

At the 2019 Golden Globes.

At the 2019 Met Gala.

At the 2019 SAG Awards.

At the 2019 Santa Barbara Film Festival.

At the 2020 Golden Globes.

At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

At the Prada 2020 Resort show.

At the premiere for The Politician.

At a screening event for The Politician.