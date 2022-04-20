Lucy Boynton Is Back on the Red Carpet With the Coolest Eyeliner of 2022 So Far

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

She’s baaack! We’ve been obsessed with Lucy Boynton’s eye makeup in the last few years, well, since 2019 to be exact. That’s because of makeup artist Jo Baker, who collaborates with her client and creates the most creative designs we’ve seen on the red carpet. In 2022, the duo has been pretty quiet — until now.

Baker shared a photo of Boynton’s makeup from her appearance Wednesday on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She’s in Los Angeles promoting her new TV show, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, which looks really, really good. Sadly, it’s only available on BritBox so that’s another streaming service we’ll have to subscribe to! But at least this press junction brought us the dynamic duo of Baker and Boynton and one of the coolest eye makeup looks of 2022 — so far.

When Baker creates a unique look for her client, she’s often inspired by real-life fashion (such as a Chloe dress that hit the runway), artwork (including a Renaissance-era painting) and even food (such as shaved ice and fruit sorbet), per her eye-catching Instagram. The finished product always evokes some type of feeling. It’s never boring.

Boynton has tried (and slayed) pastel washes of color, SO many graphic eyeliner looks, glitter tears, glitter wings and so much more. Somehow, Baker came up with something we haven’t seen before. Baker calls this look “punky star dust,” thanks to the black lines on the side of her eyes that resemble stars with a sparkling crystal in the middle. As usual, the rest of her makeup is simple with tons of lashes and pinky-nude lips.

As for the rest of the look, hairstylist Jenny Cho switched up Boynton’s usual middle part for a flirty side part (how controversial!) with her perfect undone waves. The beauty look goes so well with Boynton’s sparkly Valentino minidress. We can’t wait to see more from this A-team.