Instagram Insta-Glam: Low Ponies

Ponytails are a standby for us, partly because of their ease and partly because of their style. Do a low ponytail right and you’ll nail the “cool girl” look instantly, with a ridiculously small amount of effort. Need to change things up? Add an accessory. Want to go more polished? Wrap the base on the ponytail with your hair for a finishing touch.

This week, Instagram has been packed with pretty low ponies, making us want to reinvent our own go-to style. Take a look at some of our favorites above, then tell us how you wear your ponytail in the comments below!

