Instagram Insta-Glam: Low Ponies

Instagram Insta-Glam: Low Ponies

Augusta Falletta
by
Instagram Insta-Glam: Low Ponies
Ponytails are a standby for us, partly because of their ease and partly because of their style. Do a low ponytail right and you’ll nail the “cool girl” look instantly, with a ridiculously small amount of effort. Need to change things up? Add an accessory. Want to go more polished? Wrap the base on the ponytail with your hair for a finishing touch.

This week, Instagram has been packed with pretty low ponies, making us want to reinvent our own go-to style. Take a look at some of our favorites above, then tell us how you wear your ponytail in the comments below!

1 of 9

Low slung ponytails for fall? Yes, please. 

Photo: Instagram

@Anouszkatate's black and white filter on a sophisticated low ponytail made it all the more chic. 

Photo: Instagram

@Lozzlebird's low topsy tail is making us want to bring back this old style staple.

Photo: Instagram

Need a subtle accessory? Take notes from @Khouwrio's ribbon holding together a loose, low ponytail. 

Photo: Instagram

@Rebeccaassender's gorgeous low, twisted style with a classy clip is perfect for getting just a little dressed up. 

Photo: Instagram

Long, sleek hair gets even cooler when styled into a low pontail like this one from @Romorganhair

Photo: Instagram

Tease the crown and leave out a few face-framing pieces to get this feminine hairstyle from @Salonblueny

Photo: Instagram

Make a ponytail just a pinch more interesting by adding an extra elastic about one inch lower from the base elastic, as seen here from @Stevelleblog

Photo: Instagram

@Urbanescape's textured, messy pontail is perfect for second day hair. Add in some dry shampoo for volume and you're set. 

Photo: Instagram

