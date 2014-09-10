Instagram Insta-Glam: Low Ponies

Ponytails are a standby for us, partly because of their ease and partly because of their style. Do a low ponytail right and you’ll nail the “cool girl” look instantly, with a ridiculously small amount of effort. Need to change things up? Add an accessory. Want to go more polished? Wrap the base on the ponytail with your hair for a finishing touch.
This week, Instagram has been packed with pretty low ponies, making us want to reinvent our own go-to style. Take a look at some of our favorites above, then tell us how you wear your ponytail in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
Beauty Recipe: Grunge Chic
Fake It Until You Make It: Textured Hair
Carolina Herrera Shows 5 Different Lipsticks
Low slung ponytails for fall? Yes, please.
Photo:
Instagram
@Anouszkatate's black and white filter on a sophisticated low ponytail made it all the more chic.
Photo:
Instagram
@Lozzlebird's low topsy tail is making us want to bring back this old style staple.
Photo:
Instagram
Need a subtle accessory? Take notes from @Khouwrio's ribbon holding together a loose, low ponytail.
Photo:
Instagram
@Rebeccaassender's gorgeous low, twisted style with a classy clip is perfect for getting just a little dressed up.
Photo:
Instagram
Long, sleek hair gets even cooler when styled into a low pontail like this one from @Romorganhair.
Photo:
Instagram
Tease the crown and leave out a few face-framing pieces to get this feminine hairstyle from @Salonblueny.
Photo:
Instagram
Make a ponytail just a pinch more interesting by adding an extra elastic about one inch lower from the base elastic, as seen here from @Stevelleblog.
Photo:
Instagram
@Urbanescape's textured, messy pontail is perfect for second day hair. Add in some dry shampoo for volume and you're set.
Photo:
Instagram