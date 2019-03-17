10 Red Carpet Looks That Prove the Low Ponytail Can Actually Be Versatile

Scroll To See More Images

If award season is any indication, the Ariana Grande, high ponytail era may be coming to an abrupt end. Okay, so we doubt we’ll ever be done trying to master a pony as long, luscious, and high as hers, but still, variety is the spice of life. And while we won’t be completely abandoning ponytails (because we live for convenience), there will be plenty of low ponytail hairstyles in our very near future.

Color us dramatic, but have we been getting them wrong this entire time? Personally speaking, I was taught that low ponytails were the hairstyle you “threw your hair into” when you needed to run to the store or didn’t plan on seeing anyone. In short: the low ponytail is the hair equivalent of sweatpants. It’s comfortable, but you’re not going anywhere fancy in it.

Let’s turn this thing around. Ponytails can actually be fancy and if you need proof, look no further than the red carpet; specifically, this year’s award season. We’re not sure if all the celeb hairstylists got together and actually planned it, but a lot of our faves unintentionally started a low ponytail wave that we want in on. The best part is that there’s clearly room for versatility. From volume-heavy, textured ones to long, waist-length wavy ones, here are 10 A-list-approved ways you can get low for your next night out.

Issa Rae

At this year’s Critics Choice Awards, the Insecure creator and star didn’t spare any volume for a low and luscious ponytail.

Ariel Winter

For HBO’s Golden Globes after-party, the Modern Family star served major inspo in a bubble-shaped low pony.

Camilla Cabello

Simple waves and plenty of bang. That’s the best way to describe the singer’s laid back, yet stunning hairstyle at the Grammy Awards.

Gemma Chan

We fell in love with the romantic feel of the Crazy Rich Asians star’s braided low ponytail, complete with a simple black ribbon.

Halle Berry

The movie icon can do no wrong in our book and this straight, honey blonde ponytail at the Golden Globes was no exception.

Jennifer Lopez

J-Lo commands attention wherever she goes. But at this year’s Grammy Awards, she made us want waist-length hair and a hat collection in this badass ‘do.

Judy Greer

Never underestimate the power of a short, straight ponytail when it’s styled with a sleek scrunchie.

Kacey Musgraves

Slicked to the back and straight down. Who says a classic low ponytail can’t be chic?

Kristin Cavallari

What isn’t there to love about the wavy, elevated low ponytail Cavallari sported at the Golden Globes?

Laura Harrier

We love how Harrier’s stylist flipped the hair at the end of the ponytail, giving it a more sophisticated feel.