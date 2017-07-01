31 Pieces of Low-Maintenance Summer Beauty Inspiration to Copy Now

We get it: When it’s hot AF and your AC feels like it’s barely making it to the other side of your bedroom, the last thing you want to be doing it futzing around with two eyeshadow palettes, a contour kit, and—heaven forbid—heat tools. In fact, there’s just about nothing you could do to get me to execute a complicated smokey-eye-highlight-custom-lip-color situation once the temperatures soar past 80—and once the humidity hits, forget it. You’re lucky if you can get me to show up to brunch.

But that doesn’t mean all my motivation to look presentable—cool, even—goes right out the window. I just want to get there with minimal effort. With that in mind, we found 31 beauty looks, including a glossy, no-fuss smokey eye, an easy-to-pull-off no-makeup makeup look, and a nostalgic way to wear your hair off your face, to copy every single day this month. Major low-maintenance beauty inspiration, ahead.