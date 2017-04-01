30 Pretty, Low-Maintenance Hairstyles To Copy This Month

You’d think with longer days and (slightly) warmer mornings, you’d feel inspired to wake up half an hour early to fuss with your hair—but that’s not always how it works. Still, you don’t want to fall into the same tired beauty rut and throw your hair into a low bun every morning. Sometimes, all you need is a visual push.

With that in mind, we culled 30 low-maintenance hairstyles, including a braided, mussed up ponytail, a slicked-back look that’s perfect for third-day hair, and a fun (and equally chic) way to disguise greasy bangs, for you to copy every single day in April—zero thought required. Major hair inspo, ahead.