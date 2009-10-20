Low Key and Ethereal

One of my favorite looks this fall is the universal ethereal look that works on all women and really transcends seasons. This style of makeup can really hold its own against the stronger heavier trends we are seeing.

Think warm golds and bambi brown eye shadows on the eyes, and soft glowing peaches and pinks cheeks and lips. Think cream formulas to keep skin dewy and hydrated. A great way to get the skin radiant and ready for this angelic look is to start off with an oxygen treatment like the Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energy Mask. This will get skin pink and perfect and after moisturizer, apply just a wisp of foundation.

Sweep on a shimmering light brown hue of cream shadow like Benefit Creaseless Cream Eye Shadow/Liner in Busy Signal across the lid and under the lower lashes and then finish with Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Natural Highlighter in Gold Luster which is a pale warm gold shade across the brow bone and on the inner corner of the eyes and on top of the cheekbones. Line the upper lash line with chocolate brown pencil and a healthy dose of brown/black mascara.

Swirl on a peachy pink cream blush like Kevyn Aucoin Beauty The Creamy Moist Glow in Nuelle to the apples of the cheeks and dust a light translucent loose powder over the skin to set. Last apply a sheer lip gloss in a light pinky peach shade like Milani Glitzy Glamour Gloss in Lady Like. This subtle look will be a soft and romantic alternative to the rocker eyes or bold lips of the moment.