Low Chignon: Two Simple Tricks For The Same Sleek Style

Being creative with your updos can be tricky when you’re not a hairstylist – any styles that involve more than one tool can be a bit daunting to some. But, to complete your look for a night out (and save the cash you would dish out at a salon), learning to do a fancy chignon yourself is awfully handy.

Lisa Lord, hairstylist at Sam Brocato salon, shows us how to style our hair into a bun that can be worn for any occasion you may have – from a wedding to a red carpet event. Follow the steps below to get the look, and check out her easy alternative to make it into two different styles.

Step 1:

Prep the hair with Swell Volume to plump up the hair. Getting the softness out of the base of the hair will help support the shape and keep the pins in place.

Step 2:

Make three sections of hair. The first section will be about mid-way to the ear, the second diagonally going up to the crown of your head, and the third straight across with the remaining hair. Put the ponytail on the bottom section, low on the nape of the neck and place the pony where you want the bun to be.

Step 3:

Backcomb the first ponytail and twist it around itself and pin it in to place to secure pin on all four quadrants and weave the bobby pins in and out.

Step 4:

Take the second section and split it with a diagonal part.

Step 5:

Wrap the two pieces around the bun, each going in an opposite direction.

Step 6:

Leave the sides draped down a bit in front of the ear, and spray with a touch of hairspray.

Step 7:

For another take on this look, curl the front pieces of hair instead of pinning them back to give more personality to the top section. This takes the look from day to night.

Photos courtesy of Janice Chou for Beauty High