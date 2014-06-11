Instagram Insta-Glam: Low Buns

StyleCaster
Sock buns, top knots, messy and sleek buns, we love being able to throw our hair up and having it be fashionably acceptable. Of all these great out-of-your-face looks, our favorite right now is the low bun. It’s a classic style and there are endless ways to wear the look.

Whether its braided, twisted or messy, the low bun is a trend anyone can rock. Throw it back into a loose low bun for an everyday look or have it intricately braided for a more formal hairstyle.  We’ve pulled some of our favorite looks from Instagram so take a look and try the low bun on yourself.

Is it just us, or is a low bun the perfect hairstyle for summer? 

So simple yet so chic, we love @memymouse1's messy low bun. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/715224929705908817_622607037

@Chasingtheson gave us a look at her sophisticated low bun from front and back angles.  

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/733402483318243347_25396199

@Camigroen shows us how a low bun is a perfect look for summertime. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/739590277063608776_41328425

Twisted and offset to the side, @Nikki.wilson's low bun is great for a formal event. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/731601864416370704_8120839

@mmavissang's low bun is twisted down from the sides creating a sleek look. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/726627670450471400_36027783

Try pulling down a few pieces of hair to frame your face like @anikaoranges14. It adds to the low messy bun look. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/719102621101191176_499979731

@Angie101188 let her bangs hang loose with her low bun and we adore it. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/274682358521415801_5113857

This low bun by @Mirandaterwiske is just the right amount of messy. 

Photo: https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/604488239822788241_281730628

@Harpierbhf went for a low chignon with a braid, making a gorgeous combination. 

@Thebeautybreakfast tucked her low bun into a cute headband, leaving out some face-framing pieces for a gorgeous look. 

