Instagram Insta-Glam: Low Buns

Sock buns, top knots, messy and sleek buns, we love being able to throw our hair up and having it be fashionably acceptable. Of all these great out-of-your-face looks, our favorite right now is the low bun. It’s a classic style and there are endless ways to wear the look.
Whether its braided, twisted or messy, the low bun is a trend anyone can rock. Throw it back into a loose low bun for an everyday look or have it intricately braided for a more formal hairstyle. We’ve pulled some of our favorite looks from Instagram so take a look and try the low bun on yourself.
Is it just us, or is a low bun the perfect hairstyle for summer?
So simple yet so chic, we love @memymouse1's messy low bun.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/715224929705908817_622607037
@Chasingtheson gave us a look at her sophisticated low bun from front and back angles.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/733402483318243347_25396199
@Camigroen shows us how a low bun is a perfect look for summertime.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/739590277063608776_41328425
Twisted and offset to the side, @Nikki.wilson's low bun is great for a formal event.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/731601864416370704_8120839
@mmavissang's low bun is twisted down from the sides creating a sleek look.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/726627670450471400_36027783
Try pulling down a few pieces of hair to frame your face like @anikaoranges14. It adds to the low messy bun look.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/719102621101191176_499979731
@Angie101188 let her bangs hang loose with her low bun and we adore it.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/274682358521415801_5113857
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/604488239822788241_281730628
@Harpierbhf went for a low chignon with a braid, making a gorgeous combination.
@Thebeautybreakfast tucked her low bun into a cute headband, leaving out some face-framing pieces for a gorgeous look.