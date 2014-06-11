Instagram Insta-Glam: Low Buns

Sock buns, top knots, messy and sleek buns, we love being able to throw our hair up and having it be fashionably acceptable. Of all these great out-of-your-face looks, our favorite right now is the low bun. It’s a classic style and there are endless ways to wear the look.

Whether its braided, twisted or messy, the low bun is a trend anyone can rock. Throw it back into a loose low bun for an everyday look or have it intricately braided for a more formal hairstyle. We’ve pulled some of our favorite looks from Instagram so take a look and try the low bun on yourself.

