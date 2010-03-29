Grapefruit scents are purported to make you appear slimmer, but that’s just icing on the beautifully fragrant cake that is Love + Toast Sugar Grapefruit Perfume. This fresh, citrus-infused scent is zingy, but tempered by a sweep of non-cloying sugar for an uplifting, clean vibe. Whenever I wear it, it garners a ton of compliments. I’m also a megafan of the brand’s hand cream.
Price: $32
Where to Buy: beautyhabit.com
