Instagram Inspo for the Tattoo Trend That Will Never Go Out of Style

They say the best things in life are free, like true love (we think?). Well, whoever made that up probably doesn’t have a tattoo. Color us dramatic, but in our humble opinion, it’s one of the most spontaneous and fun things to do; especially when you’ve been bitten by the love bug. Yes, the process can be painful depending on your tolerance level, but personal style in the form of permanent ink is quite simply, badass. Last year, a slew of trends such as blast-overs and hand-poking took over our feed, but love tattoos with meaning continue to reign supreme.
We know we aren’t the only ones who catch the feels whenever we see hearts, quotes and matching designs. And though we’re not completely against arm sleeves and chest cover-ups, it’s the small, dainty versions that really make us hearts flutter and wallets open. So if you and bae want to permanently stamp your union, here’s the Insta-inspo you need to take the plunge.
Stále som matka a milujem svojho syna, ale na druhej strane som žena, ktorá sa musí cítiť a páčiť sa hlavne sebe samej a byť so sebou spokojná, nikdy sa neopúšťaj pre ľudí, ktorý za to nestoja?! Ži a nechaj žiť ♥️ #tattoo #pandoratattoo #lotostattoo #hearttattoo ♥️jednoduchosť a čistota ♥️
Free and happy . . . . #hearttattoo #blackworkerssubmission #armtattoo #blxckink #tattooflash #smalltattoo #contemporarytattooing #minimalisttattoo #ignorantstyletattoo #wheretheytatt #btattooing #tttism #uktta #taot #naivetattoo #uktattoo #ignorantstyletattoo #onlyblackart #flashworkers #blacktattooart #flashaddicted #brightontattoo #хоумтату #blkttt #ignorantland #homemadetatts #parloiruk
Corazón flechado 😉 citas disponibles para #febrero en @pintostattoo #heart #hearttattoo #corazon #corazones #corazontattoo #lineworkers #linework #february #amor #desamor #tattoo #tattoos #barcelona #bcn #barcelonatattoo #pintostattoo #arrow #heartandarrow #flecha #flechado
𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑳𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑬: 𝑨 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒘𝒉𝒐𝒎 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒏 𝒊𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒎𝒆𝒆𝒕 ♡ @margotventura #friendshipgoals #soulmate #soulmatequotes #intheskin #intheskintattoo #forever #partnerincrime #bestie #love #loveyou #heart #hearttattoo #friendforever #tothemoonandback #stansmith #stansmithoriginal
Que viva el amorrrrrr!!! 💞 Tatuaje realizado por @natali_gutierrez.tatuajes Por turnos o consultas al 1164352226 📲 #Tatto #tattolove #tattoartist #ink #inked #inkedgirl #tattooist #tattooartwork #tattoolife #tattooink #tattooart #lovetattoo #lovetattoos #lovelytattoos #amor #love #sanvicente #zonasur
This concept may not be entirely original, but that doesn’t make the tattoo any less special to your client. Especially when it’s for a lost love one. Always put your heart into everything you do 👨🏼🎨 #🌹 #rosetattoo #rose #roses #redroses #tattoo #love #tattoos #lovetattoo #family #familytattoo #fineliner #girlswithtattoos #tattooideas #tattoosofinstagram #colortattoo #realistictattoo #floraldesign #flowertattoo #flowerstagram #flowertattoos #coloradoartist #tattooedgirls #tattooed #flowers #flower
Puzzle 🧩 🧩 #linetattoo #puzzletattoo #girltattoo #girltattoos #finelinetattoo #friendstattoo #cutetattoos #passionetattoo #lovetattoo #tattooandpiercing @marco_gioffre_tattoo_artist_ @mark.ink.tattoo.studio @kay_delpino_tattoo @castellini_simona @ncasatitattoo @lalaurina2211
“Love” for the beautiful @elisa_paderni_ • • • • • • • #porcaloca #tattoo #bresciatattoo #bresciatattoostudio #tattooedgirls #inkedgirl #tatts #tatuaggio #ospitaletto #brixiatattoo #fineline #cutetattoo #smalltattoo #lovetattoo #minitattoo #instatattoo #lovetattoo #love #coupletattoo #fingertattoo #lettering #scripttattoo #scrittatattoo #minimaltattoo #fineline #tatuaggidita #truelove #loveislove
Tem tattoo que tem tanta história... Essa é uma delas né @beatryz_nunnes ❤️ tem sorteio rolando no perfil... Vai lá.. Orçamentos via Direct. 🍃 #TattooRj #rj #grasigarridotattoo #grasigarrido #brasiltattoo #electrapop #blackwork #tattoojaoficial #goodmorning #tattoos #tattoostyle #tattooing #tattoo2me #tattooed #tattooartist #lovetattoo #influencerbrasil #tattooja #tattoolife #homenagemtattoo #minimalisttattoo #fineline #tattoolife #tattoowoman #tattoogirls #goodmorning #bomdia #boatarde
Loto. . #flordelototattoo #unalometattoo #lototattoo #simbolostattoo #lovetattoo #blackwork #blackart #blackandgraytattoo #blackandgrey #chicastatuadas #chicastatuadasvzla #tattooedgirl #tattooaddict #solotatuajes #tattooed #tattooart #tattooshop #tattooartist #tattooedgirl #tattoolove #tattooaddict #tattooshop #tattoosofinstagram #tatuajesdeldia #tatuajespequeños #valencia #laesmeralda #carabobo #oncetattoostudio