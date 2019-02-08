Instagram Inspo for the Tattoo Trend That Will Never Go Out of Style

They say the best things in life are free, like true love (we think?). Well, whoever made that up probably doesn’t have a tattoo. Color us dramatic, but in our humble opinion, it’s one of the most spontaneous and fun things to do; especially when you’ve been bitten by the love bug. Yes, the process can be painful depending on your tolerance level, but personal style in the form of permanent ink is quite simply, badass. Last year, a slew of trends such as blast-overs and hand-poking took over our feed, but love tattoos with meaning continue to reign supreme.

We know we aren’t the only ones who catch the feels whenever we see hearts, quotes and matching designs. And though we’re not completely against arm sleeves and chest cover-ups, it’s the small, dainty versions that really make us hearts flutter and wallets open. So if you and bae want to permanently stamp your union, here’s the Insta-inspo you need to take the plunge.