My Love Story With Paul Labrecque’s Ginger Coconut Body Melt

I’ve lost count of how many body scrubs I’ve bought, tested and even made at home over the years. Being a sucker for anything that will smooth and soothe my skin, the amount of spa parties I’ve hosted for my friends and impulse buys at body shops is almost embarassing. Naturally, when I heard about the Ginger Coconut Body Melt at the Paul Labrecque Spa, the body scrub geek in me started fantasizing about the treatment and my appointment was booked shortly after that.

Simply stepping into the spa got me into an entirely new mindset, shutting the door on the car horns and construction happening on the streets and walking into the serene place where everyone has a perma-smile from the lack of stress in the air. After being peacefully greeted, I changed into a pillowy robe and met Nina, the delightful, kind woman that would introduce me to the Ginger Coconut Body Melt.

Once in my private room, Nina mixed the body treatment, a combination of ginger, brown sugar, lime juice, cayenne pepper and essential oils. She began massaging the scrub into my back and worked to my legs and feet before flipping me over to use the scrub on my arms. Between the technique used to apply the scrub and the ingredients themselves, I can whole-heartedly say that any dead skin cells that may have been clinging to life were completely snuffed out, and Nina explained that the treatment also helps cellulite and circulation.

After my body was completely treated, I was wrapped up into a tin foil blanket (I know it sounds strange, just stay with me here) and then a heated blanket. A cream mask was applied to my face with a facial massage, leaving me in complete bliss. Next came the coconut milk body wrap, which consisted of coconut milk soothing all of the previously scrubbed areas, followed by me being wrapped up in two more heated blankets. Nina told me I would be cocooned for 20 minutes, but she checked to make sure I wasn’t overheating (I wasn’t) at the half-way mark. The 20 minutes I spent in the cocoon were the most relaxing I’ve had all month. Finally, I rinsed off, changed back into my normal clothing, and (sadly) prepared to leave the little slice of zen that was the Paul Labrecque Spa.

The experience was more than enjoyable and entirely worth it. Besides getting an hour of relaxation time and a mental break from the world, my skin feels smoother and more supple than ever. I’ve dated a lot of body scrubs in my time, but I’d like to marry the Ginger Coconut Body Melt.

Image via Pinterest