LOVE On The Cheap

A few weekends ago I was at my friends house helping her pack up her apartment. She was making the move from Brooklyn to the island….a big deal!

We decided to put on the Sex and the City movie in the background while we wrapped up martini glasses and stuffed champagne glasses in bubble wrap. As I watched Carrie and Co. meander through Manhattan I was reminded how much I loved the LOVE keychain Jennifer Hudson’s character Louise, toted around.



I was also reminded of how much it cost. One day I was flipping through US Weekly and saw that the keychain was Cartier. The name was followed by a lot of zeros.

I don’t like LOVE that much.

Then over Valentine’s Day Weekend I stopped into Old Navy. I needed some staple tanks and my sister needed 2 for $5 flip flops. As I was checking out with my arm load of tanks I looed over and saw some keychains. Lo and behold they had a love one that looked like Louise’s!

And it was $3.50!

Perfect!

(Nailpolish: Essie Lilacism. I hiiiiiiiiiiighly recommend it.)