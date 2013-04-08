In Love With Lilac: Our Favorite Beauty Products In Spring’s Hottest Color

We admit it: we’re madly in love with lilac, one of spring’s hottest colors. This seemingly only-for-Easter color has so much versatility, looks good on every skin tone (and it REALLY DOES look good on everyone), and comes in so many products that the only real choice is how you want to try the trend and how much you want to spend.

We’ve rounded up our favorite on-trend products in our newly-beloved favorite color, from hair to eyes to lips and nails, so we’ve got you covered. Click through to star in your own little lilac love story!