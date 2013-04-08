In Love With Lilac: Our Favorite Beauty Products In Spring’s Hottest Color

We admit it: we’re madly in love with lilac, one of spring’s hottest colors. This seemingly only-for-Easter color has so much versatility, looks good on every skin tone (and it REALLY DOES look good on everyone), and comes in so many products that the only real choice is how you want to try the trend and how much you want to spend.
We’ve rounded up our favorite on-trend products in our newly-beloved favorite color, from hair to eyes to lips and nails, so we’ve got you covered. Click through to star in your own little lilac love story!
Get on trend with these lilac beauty products!
Can a lilac hue be worked into the perfect smoky eye? It most definitely can with this creamy eye pencil that delivers crease-proof, richly-pigmented color that's on trend and lasts and lasts.
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color in Orchid, $24, sephora.com
From Drew Barrymore's new line comes two lovely incarnations of lilac: a Vitamin E-packed cream eyeshadow that delivers buildable color, and a 3-free, chip-proof nail color packed with shine. A way to try the trend with unbeatable quality at a must-have price.
FLOWER Beauty Color Play Crème Eyeshadow in Lilac You A Lot! and Nail Lacquer in I Lavendare You!, $4.98 & $7.98 respectively, walmart.com
This gorgeous shadow palette lets you go as lilac as you like with shades that range from delicate to power-packed purple. With formulas that glide on flawlessly and stay put until you take them off, this is a seasonal shadow must-have.
Rimmel London GlamEyes HD palette in Purple Reign, $5.68, drugstore.com
Leave it to L’Oréal to deliver lilac in new and exciting formulas. The rich polish hue is inspired by exotic flowers, while the shadow palette brings runway to reality with endless day-to-night possibilities. In short, we're in love.
L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Nail in Royally Reinvented & Colour Riche Eye Shadow Quad in Stacked Heels, $5.99 each, drugstore.com
Why limit your love of lilac to your makeup palette? This gorgeous bubble bar is filled with lavender, rosemary and thyme for a mini vacation to the French countryside by dropping it into the tub. It softens your skin, it relaxes your mind - it's a lilac moment waiting to happen.
LUSH A French Kiss Bubble Bar, $8.95, lushusa.com
We love any beauty product that allows us to skip a few steps, and this gorgeous polish contains base coat, richly-pigmented color and a top coat all in one stroke. Two to three coats of this gorgeous lilac hue and you're on trend with a practically bulletproof mani in mere minutes.
Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Lilac You, $6.59, target.com
A beautiful way to enhance your look this spring is with this shimmering highlighter with a touch of cool lilac iridescence. Use them together for an allover glow, then swipe a shadow brush across any of the hues for an eye look for complete lilac loveliness.
Bobbi Brown Lilac Rose Shimmer Brick, $42, nordstrom.com
From the genius of celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann comes this polish that delivers unbelievable mirror-like, liquid metal shine and incredible color. This hue is an antique champagne lilac that appears to change colors depending on your lighting angle. In short, will they be jealous of your mani? Yes, they will.
Deborah Lippmann Sugar Daddy Mirrored Chrome Nail Lacquer, $19, nordstrom.com
Quite simply,this palette has us practically swooning with beauty girl happiness. Soft and buildable shades are paired with bold, high-impact options with a lovely highlighter running down the middle. Yep, this is one of our spring makeup bag must-haves.
Yves Saint Laurent Ombrés 5 Lumieres Palette in Lilac Sky, $58, nordstrom.com
Those not afraid of bold lip color should step right up for this stay-put, iridescent lilac pink lip color that is bound to get you noticed without smudging or budging. Rock on, bold lilac lip lovers!
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Lip Tar in Lovecraft, $18, sephora.com
If you're looking for a lilac lip that's not so bold, why not try this gorgeous pink gemstone gloss with a subtle hint of lilac and long-lasting shine? We're kind of obsessed with this lipgloss and it only makes us love lilac more.
Dolce & Gabbana The Lipgloss Ultra-Shine Lipgloss in Pink Sapphire, $31, sephora.com
Finally, if you're in love with changing your hair color as often as we are, give the trend a safe test run with these gorgeous clip-in solid extensions. You can fall in love with lilac for a night and then maybe fall in love again a few days later without altering your actual hair color. So fun!
Sultra Hair Extensions in Cyprus Lilac Solid, $9, sephora.com