Shoppers Say This “Magical” Brightening Detox Mask Works in Just 8 Minutes—Get It For 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As far as skincare routines go, there’s no step more indulgent than applying a face mask. It doesn’t matter if you prefer a quick and easy sheet mask, a deep-cleansing clay mask, or a decadent hydrating overnight cream — committing extra time to care for your skin is truly the best form of beauty TLC. After a long winter filled with skin-ravaging elements that caused dull, congested complexions, we could use a good pampering. Enter Love, Indus’ Velvet 08: Broadway Bright Detox mask.

The India-meets-NYC brand borrows from Burmese women’s sacred and millennia-old beauty regimens, promising numerous skin benefits like brightening, smoothing, and deep-cleaning. To achieve a product that offers poreless, glowing results, the Detox Mask is formulated with rare, Eastern botanical ingredients like cleansing and skin-tightening Thanaka wood, hydrating cactus extract, and acne-soothing marigold extract. The best part? The Detox Mask only takes eight minutes once a week to work.

Love, Indus

Velvet :08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask

True to its velvet name, the mask has a creamy consistency that applies evenly over the face. Those looking to have the ultimate pampering experience will be delighted by the product’s light, clean scent, reminiscent of a trip to the spa. After a few seconds, you’ll notice a refreshing, tingling sensation that dulls as the Detox Mask dries. Once the eight to 12 minutes are up, wipe off the mask with a warm cloth or pad before splashing your face with cold water. Love, Indus recommends applying their Amrutini True Brew Transforming Serum and Amrutini Precious Potion Vital Cream following the Detox Mask to nourish and strengthen your skin.

Shoppers give the Detox Mask glowing reviews, with one shopper sharing that their skin felt “amazingly supple and glowing” after using it. They added that the mask has now become a staple in their morning skincare routine, saying that the cleanliness of their skin after use makes them feel “like an artist with a clean palette.”

Another reviewer called the mask “magical,” saying that their “skin feels fresh and revitalized” and that the mask “feels so good on the skin.”

So, the next time your skin needs extra care or your face feels dull, reach for Love, Indus’ Velvet :08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask for an easy, eight-minute refresh and cleanse. Use code SPRING20 to get 20 percent off your first order!