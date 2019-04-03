Target Is Dropping a Line of Anti-Chafing Products, Just In Time for Summer

Scroll To See More Images

As much as we love when temperatures start to climb, sunny days get longer and activities go from indoor to out, summer also brings one super-annoying downside: chafing. Enter the Love AnyBody Target launch. The retail giant teamed up with body positive YouTuber Loey Lane to roll out a line of four products created to save your thighs this summer. And it can’t come soon enough.

If you’re one of Lane’s 1.7 million YouTube subscribers, you know she’s honest and vulnerable with fans about her self-confidence. She speaks candidly about “existing as a fat person who loves her body,” and ignoring the voices in her head that tell her she’s not enough. It makes total sense that Target tapped her for a partnership with its new curve-friendly body products. This one was created to help people feel more comfortable about moving their body, especially in warmer weather when chafing is often worse.

Ditching tights for summer dresses is great and all until that burning sensation starts and you feel like your thighs are on fire. And it’s not just something that happens to plus-size women. People of all genders and sizes deal with chafing and/or stretch marks, something else the brand also wants to help with. Here’s a quick run-down of everything launching this Friday.

Anti-Chafe Stick

Thanks to hydrating ingredients such as squalane and vitamin E, this stick moisturizes skin and creates a protective barrier to help proactively reduce friction.

$8.99 at Target

Anti-Chafe Ointment

Sometimes chafing happens before you can prevent it. This ointment is infused with squalane and lactic acid to help repair skin and prevent further irritation.

$8.99 at Target

Stretch Mark Serum

You use a serum on your face so why not on your body, too? This one is full of essential fatty acids, jojoba oil and vitamin C to help soften dry and uncomfortable stretch marks

$10.99 at Target

Stretch Mark Cream

Arginine, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E help this cream soften the uneven texture and tone of stretch marks.

$10.99 at Target

Love AnyBody launches in Target stores and online this Friday, April 5. Also check out “Curve,” a body-positive song and music video from Lane and other major influencers such as Lala Milan.

