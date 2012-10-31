We Love the ’90s! Beauty Trends We’re Falling For All Over Again

The days of bad ’90s fashion like scrunchies and acid-washed denim may be long gone (let’s all take a minute to be happy about that), but some of the beauty trends that emerged out of the ’90s still manage to be relevant today. Beauty trends come in cycles and, as it happens, some of our favorite trends from two decades ago are coming back to life.
Here, we’ve rounded up some of our most sought-after looks from the ’90s that are increasingly on-trend for today, like Madonna’s strong brow and Gwen Stefani’s pink hair. What’s more, we’ve also put together the products you’ll need to get the looks—with application tips for each! If you’re trying to make your lipstick last longer—or your self-tanner less streaky—we’ve got you covered, so that you can be a ’90s babe in the 21st century!
Which ’90s trend you’ll be trying this week? Tell us in the comments below!
With her dark lip and light hair, Drew Barrymore was the epitome of '90s beauty.
Image via Pinterest
Application Tip for a Dark Lip: Start by applying lipstick as usual and lightly blotting lips on a tissue. Sweep a bit of loose powder over your lips and apply another layer of lipstick, blotting again if necessary. By applying this way, your lipstick will be set and will last longer.
CoverGirl Lip Perfection Lipstick in Embrace, $5.99, drugstore.com
Romy and Michele went to their high school reunion looking better than ever and had fans everywhere trying to emulate their style after the movie came out.
Image via Pinterest
Application Tip for Slick Hair: This look focuses more on the roots of your hair being slicked back rather than the ends. When applying product, start with less and gradually add more. It's important to remember that you can always add, but you can't subtract hair product.
Nexxus VersaStyler Touchable Hold Styling Lotion, $12.99, drugstore.com
When it comes to Madonna, there's no shortage of beauty trends sparked by the singer. The bold brow look made waves in the 90s and is again making waves today.
Image via Pinterest
Application Tip for Bold Brows: When choosing a brow pencil or gel, choose a color that is two shades lighter than your natural brow color for a fill in, or one shade lighter for a bolder look. If you're really going for a dark brow, choose one shade darker than your natural color, but apply sparingly.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Brow Color, $21, sephora.com
Everyone watching Saved by the Bell was wishing they could have Kelly's perfect tan. With winter on its way, finding a way to be bronze sans the sun is imperative.
Image via Pinterest
Application Tip for Bronzer: Before applying, exfoliate skin paying particular attention to rough spots like the knees, ankles and elbows. Applying lotion to these areas before bronzer will also help to even out color. If you make a mistake, nail polish remover or lemon juice can be used to take color off of skin.
NARS Body Illuminator, $45, sephora.com
Gwen Stefani has always been an individual and we love her ever-evolving, daring style.
Image via Pinterest
Application Tip for Coloring Hair: Before using hair color, make sure your hair has been hydrated so the color will take better. When applying the product, apply to dry, unwashed hair. After application, use an ammonia-free shampoo and conditioner to make the color last longer.
Manic Panic Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Color in Cotton Candy Pink, $15.49, rickysnyc.com