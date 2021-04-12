Lourdes Leon Just Proved Body Hair Is NBD In A Photo With Mom Madonna

What you choose to do with your body hair is entirely your choice. Just ask Lourdes Leon. The 24-year-old has hit up red carpet events showing off her armpit hair like it’s NBD (because it’s not) and it’s refreshing as hell. You just have to check out Leon’s mom Madonna’s Instagram and you’ll see her body hair. The photo is a bit of a throwback but the duo looks stunning together. “Like Pieces of your Heart Walking around outside of you,” Madonna wrote to her daughter.

Leon also gives glimpses of her body hair choice on her Instagram stories, which fan pages grab and post to Instagram left and right. But if body hair is NBD and everyone has it, why are we even talking about it? Well, it’s notable when a celebrity, especially a young woman, decides to say eff the patriarchal beauty standards that say you’re supposed to be somehow hairless at all times. It’s extremely dated but still affects many of us on the daily.

Of course, this isn’t new for Madonna’s daughter. At the 15th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Event in 2018, Leon wore a very Madonna-esque white sheer gown on the red carpet and posed with her armpit hair on full display.

And if you still think in 2021 women showing their body hair isn’t something to talk about—and applaud—just check out Madonna’s Instagram comments on her post. “She doesen’t[sic] have to shave and I don’t have to like it,” wrote one woman. There are also a ton of vomiting emojis posted. Sigh. Body hair is natural and has zero to do with being clean. (In fact, body hair can help keep you cleaner!) Something tells me, Leon isn’t concerned by the comments, though. And why would she be?