Louise Gray for Topshop is Officially Available Today

Today marks the launch date of Louise Gray for Topshop being available online and we couldn’t be more excited. Known as one of the most spirited and imaginative designers to hit London, Gray delivered an absolutely whimsical and outlandish line of beauty products that we can’t wait to get our hands on.

The line consists of lipstick, eye shadows, cheek color, mascara, liner and tool sets, each with flawless packaging design and a nod to the designer’s aesthetic. Besides a color palette that instantly brightens the mood, many of the products have enough glitter to satisfy Mariah Carey’s unicorn alter-ego in the best possible way.

Ranging from $16 to $60, the products are completely affordable. Currently only available at Topshop.com, the line is set to hit stores mid-September. Sadly, the nail polishes aren’t available in the U.S. yet, but they will be coming soon. We’re most excited for the Mexican Wave Lipstick and the Up In the Air Cheek Duo, but let’s be honest – the entire collection is calling our name.

