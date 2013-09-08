Louise Goldin Brings Brown ’90s Lip Color To the Spring Runway

The look at Louise Goldin was described as “clean and polished, but tough,” and with sculptural hair and a good statement lip, the look was a winner this season, especially with a 90’s-inspired brown-based statement lip, inspired by Vanessa Paradis. Why do we especially love this look? Deeper lip colors are usually reserved for fall, but Louise Goldin brought our favorite fall hue to the typically brightly colored season.

Lead makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics Hannah Murray created the beautiful-yet-minimal look by massaging in Face + Body Foundation into the face with the fingers to give it warmth and softness. Prep + Prime Highlighter corrected any imperfections, and Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder was pressed into the skin using a 116 Blush Brush, then Pearl Cream Color Base was swept across cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, and the cupid’s bow to really sculpt the face. Hush Cream Color Base was patted into the lids, with a dot of the Pearl Cream Color Base added to the center of the lid and tear duct. Penultimate Eye Liner was used to thinly define the lash line, while brows were brushed up with Brow Set in Clear.

The focus of the look was a statement lip courtesy of Lip Pencil in Stripdown, which was used to define and perfect the shape of the lips and Cultivating Chic eyeshadow from the forthcoming Spring Trend Forecast Eye Palette was tapped into the center of the lip for depth and definition.

Photo by Kristin Booker

