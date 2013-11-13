The Drink That Can Help You Lose More Weight

You’ve probably already heard that sipping some tea can mean major health benefits. And then some more health benefits. Tea is a superdrink, all right. Now, yet another report—a meta-analysis of studies, which will appear in the December 2013 issue of the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition—takes a closer look at the drink.

According to the paper, which (full disclosure) was supported by the Tea Council of the USA, green, oolong, and white teas all have catechins, which, together with caffeine, increase energy expenditure and fat oxidation. Translation: That combo could make it easier to shed pounds.

One meta-analysis from 2009 that was cited in the paper showed that people who consumed green tea and caffeine while on their normal diet lost more weight over 12 weeks. Another meta-analysis from 2011 showed that catechin-rich teas could up your caloric expenditure by about 100 calories over 24 hours.

Impressive, no? If you do get your sip on, just be sure to spring for a tea with the most health benefits possible.

*This story was originally published on WomensHealth.com.