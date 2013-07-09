The One Thing: L’Oreal Voluminous Smoldering Eyeliner

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

There are plenty of eyeliners out there that create a smooth, wear-resistant line, but most of them come with a hefty price tag, too. The main reason we love L’Oreal’s Voluminous Smoldering Eyeliner? It performs well, doesn’t smudge, and doesn’t break the bank. In the manner of all great drugstore deals, L’Oreal’s eyeliner replicates the deep color that’s been “used for centuries by women in India and other Eastern parts of the world,” according to L’Oreal. This is one item that delivers, though—the chubby pencil lines eyes quickly with a deep, lasting color that would seduce any maharaja or Marc Anthony.

What Makes It Different:

Voluminous Smoldering Eyeliner’s conical tip imparts a perfect thickness line with maximum ease, and can be maintained with sharpening. Or, use the edge of it for the best cat eye you’ve ever done.

The eyeliner also comes in black, gray and brown, allowing you to play around with softer and more statement-making looks.

We love a good pencil eyeliner in the summer, because it won’t melt in your purse.

Why It’s The One Thing:

The magic of eyeliner never fades, and L’Oreal’s does it right. The dark, true brown is our favorite—no reddish tint here, it’s attention-getting without looking overdone for the office. We’re not entirely sure about the “voluminous” part, but hey, eyeliner between lashes does create the illusion of a thicker fringe. We’ll take it; bring us a carpet to roll up in and we’re all set for our entrance.

Where to Buy: L’Oreal Voluminous Smoldering Eyeliner, $8.95, Drugstore.com

