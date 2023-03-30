One Shopper Swears This $9 Mascara Makes Their Eyelashes So ‘Unbelievably Long,’ They Look Like Lash Extensions

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you asked a group of people for the brand name of their very first tube of mascara, an overwhelming number would probably say L’Oréal. I’d be right there with them because the Voluminous Mascara was one of my very first, and thanks to Amazon shoppers, it’s back on my radar.

The mascara promises to give you lashes that are up to four times fuller, per the brand. That’s a lot! But how does it achieve these amazing results? A huge factor is panthenol, which strengthens and softens hair, according to this study. Additionally, a ceramide helps to protect strands from weakening. These impressive ingredients enable the waterproof mascara to separate and volumize your eyelashes to perfection.

Still not convinced? One Amazon shopper has a whole lot of praise for the product that has a 4.3-star overall rating. “I bought this because my eyelashes are very tiny even if I put mascara on. When I put this on, it looked like I had lash extensions on. They were unbelievably long.”

Go for full, bold, volumized, clump-free lashes with L’Oréal Paris’ Voluminous Mascara. It’s on sale at Amazon for just under $9, a price tag you simply cannot pass up.

The praises go on and on in the reviews section. “After years of trying $15.00+ brands, came back to this. Only one I found that pulls mascara off [the] brush enough so that you don’t have to scrape [the] opening,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Separates lashes fabulously. Does Smudge slightly towards end of day, but thoroughly ugly cry proof.” You’ve got to love a mascara that’s ugly cry-proof!

“I’ve tried so many other brands but haven’t found any that work as well as this. I always end up with clumping no matter what other brand I’ve used and no matter what claims they make that theirs anti-clump,” explained another shopper. “This is the only one that I found that lasts long, doesn’t dry out and never clumps.”

We should also point out the Volume Maximizing Brush that thickens and builds lashes to their fullest and boldest potential. It can do all of this without clumping or flaking, which is a huge feat.

If your current mascara isn’t cutting it, make L’Oréal Paris’ Voluminous Mascara your new go-to. And be sure to grab a tube while it still has an 18 percent discount at Amazon.

