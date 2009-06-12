L’Oreal Unveils New Ammonia-Free Hair Color Line

This week, L’Oréal Professionnel debuted Inoa, named for Innovation No Ammonia, an ammonia-free professional hair colorant.

Described by the brand as “revolutionary,” Inoa is not only ammonia-free (and therefore free from the ammonia-induced effects like a burning, itchy scalp) but also, lifts color up to three shades, covers gray, and has true-to-tone results. By replacing ammonia with monoethanolamine, which typically has failed to cover gray or lighten hair as much as traditional ammonia-laden products, and by adding an oil-based gel and a cream developer, Inoa’s creators have finally, after years of research, developed a formula they claim delivers optimum results sans ammonia.

Expect Inoa to gradually replace L’Oréal Professionnel’s existing salon color lines with an initial launch of 50 shades first debuting in Europe at the end of September and in the U.S. and Canada in January, according to <a href=" https://wwd.com/beauty-industry-news/loral-takes-rich-new-spin-on-hair-color-2165616?src=nl/mornReport/20090612″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>WWD.

While Inoa will cost 10 percent more than traditional salon treatments, if it works as well as L’Oréal claims, it will be well worth the extra charge.