Alix Earle Just Shared a $12 Alternative to Her Favorite Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops—Grab It Before It Sells Out

If you, like me, have fallen down the Alix Earle TikTok rabbit hole, you know she can’t live without her Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops. She’s a huge reason why they keep selling out at multiple retailers, so it makes sense that shoppers are looking for similar products. Thanks to the TikToker, however, you don’t have to search far and wide for an alternative. Alix just posted two TikToks in which she swaps out her coveted Drunk Elephant bronzing drops for L’Oréal Paris’ True Match Lumi Glotion.

We love a TikTok icon that doesn’t gatekeep their fave products or more affordable alternatives for them. So, let’s get into this Drunk Elephant bronzing drops competitor. The brand dubs it a “glow-enhancing lotion” that hydrates and luminizes all at once. You can wear it alone, under foundation or as a highlighter. Sounds familiar, right?

The product’s ingredient standouts include glycerin and shea butter. Glycerin increases hydration, while shea butter nourishes and moisturizes. What more could you want in a formula that simultaneously adds a sun-kissed glow to your complexion?

This all sounds similar to the effect you get from Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops ($51.64 at Amazon). The pricier serum formula also gives your face a warm glow while boasting tons of skincare benefits, like a healthy skin barrier and protection against pollution and environmental stressors.

In this GRWM TikTok, Alix mixes the True Match Lumi Glotion in shade Deep with her fave Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, which is the exact same way she applies her tried-and-true Drunk Elephant bronzing drops. The warmth and radiance on her skin is stunning!

If you’re after an all-over, effortless glow (and you didn’t even have to go out in the sun to get it!), try out this affordable illuminating face lotion. It’s currently on sale at both Amazon and Ulta for under $13.

Pick between four shades: Fair, Light, Medium and Deep. All of them promise the most gorgeous glow. You could even try to use two different shades for one look, like combining one with your moisturizer and completing your look with a lighter shade on the high points of your face. You can never add too much dewiness and radiance to your complexion!

In case you somehow need even more convincing, let these product reviews win you over.

“I’ve been looking for the right product for a ‘no make-up’ makeup look, and this is it. It’s lightweight and makes my skin glow,” raved one five-star shopper. “It’s a nice primer for when I want to wear a full face of makeup.”

“Absolutely love this stuff,” wrote another one. “I mix it with my moisturizer every morning before I put my makeup on. I’m VERY fair and got the medium shade to give me a tiny bit of color. So I highly recommend [going] a shade darker if you want a bit of a tan look.”

Clearly, Alix is on to something with this Drunk Elephant bronzing drops alternative. Get a natural, sun-kissed glow at a fraction of the price with the True Match Lumi Glotion from L’Oréal Paris. It won’t be on sale for under $13 forever!