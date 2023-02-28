I Put L’Oréal Paris’ Top-Selling Mascaras to the Test and the Looks Did Not Disappoint

Whether I’m looking to spruce up my casual, everyday look or trying to add a little extra oomph to my going-out attire, I add mascara. There’s something about lengthened and defined lashes (or lack thereof) that can really make or break an outfit. I’m always on the hunt for the best mascaras to make me feel like I put an effort into my appearance (and who doesn’t love getting complimented on their lashes)? But finding the right one isn’t as easy as I’d like for it to be, unfortunately. There’s a lot of trial and error, applying and removing, and of course, buying and trying.

Recently, I tried L’Oréal Paris Lash Legends mascaras, consisting of L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, Telescopic Mascara, and Lash Paradise Mascara. I was intrigued to try these because L’Oréal Paris is a staple beauty brand and one that can easily be bought at your local drugstore or Amazon, which I am a huge fan of. But these mascaras are also iconic in their own right and offer distinct lash benefits no matter the look you want to achieve whether it’s classic volume, extreme length, or intense drama. Below, read what I thought about each mascara and how to shop ’em.

Voluminous Original Mascara

One of the downfalls of mascara is that, depending on which one you use, it can easily clump your lashes together. Luckily, I did not have to worry about that with the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara. It’s made with a clump-resistant formula and promises five times fuller lashes (um, sign me up!). One of the best things about this mascara was that it lasted all day. It also really defined each of my lashes. I wore it with no other makeup and it made my eyes pop while offering great volume.

Telescopic Mascara

I was a big fan of the Telescopic Mascara. I used this one with no other makeup as well, but it made my eyes pop and accented my minimalist but cute look very nicely (if I do say so myself). Some callouts: it gave me extreme length and unique lash-by-lash separation with clump-free results thanks to its flexible slim wand. It’s made with jojoba oil so you don’t have to worry about it irritating your lashes. Lastly, with this mascara, you can get up to 60 percent longer lashes, which I definitely noticed when I used this product. Overall, I highly recommend and if you’re wanting a mascara that instantly elongates, then add this to your cart STAT.

Lash Paradise Mascara

Last, but certainly not least, I used the Lash Paradise Mascara as part of my everyday look and received compliments from my coworkers when I walked into the office wearing this mascara. Its formula uses flower oil-infused conditioning so it’s perfect for people who have sensitive eyes. It even promises 20 times more volume and up to twice the length. Its wear lasted me a whole work day and by the time I left work, my lashes looked the same as when I arrived in the morning. It lengthened my lashes sans smudging, clumping, or irritation.

Layered Together

There’s nothing that says you can’t experiment with layering different mascaras. In fact, it’s highly encouraged! If you’re not familiar with this trend, it’s called mascara cocktailing and it’s the perfect way to customize your lash look. For example, I layered the Lash Paradise Mascara over the Telescopic Mascara and it gave me amazing length and volume. If you want a legendary look that gives intense drama, then layering any of the Lash Legends Mascaras together is definitely the way to go for the best results—trust me.

This article was created by StyleCaster for L’Oréal Paris.