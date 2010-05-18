L’Oreal Lash Boosting Serum

If you’re like us then you’re at least a little skeptical of the intense formulas in lash enhancing products like Latisse. As badly as we want thick, luscious lashes, the possibility of eye color discoloration just isn’t worth it! L’Oréal offers a new, safer alternative so you can take a break from hunting down that perfect volumizing mascara. Using the curved, soft-touch applicator, sweep a coat under your mascara in the morning, repeating the same process on bare lashes at night. Four short weeks later, be prepared to flaunt sexy, flirty lashes even on your most bare-faced of days!

Price: $14.95

Where To Buy: lorealparis.com