Editors Picks: Best New Eye Openers

Need to give your eyes a boost? Here are our favorite de-puffing, wrinkle-fighting, eye-opening must-haves.

L’Oréal Paris Double Extend Lash Extension Effect Mascara

Review: This two-step lash intensifier features a ceramide and panthenol-enriched basecoat to nourish lashes and micro-fibers to lengthen them. The high-tech topcoat forms glossy tubes around each lash, making them look extra long. Clean-up is a breeze — just a splash of warm water and eyes are tube-free!

Price: $10.95

Where to buy: Walgreens

Laura Geller Wonder Wand

Review: This light-reflective powder does wonders to brighten and open up your eyes. Dab some of the silvery-pink powder in the inner corner of your eyes for an all-over brightening effect, or swipe along your lower lid to look energized and restored.

Price: $18.50

Where to buy: Sephora

Prescriptives All You Need + For Eyes 24-Hour Moisture

Review: Get your glow back with this super moisturizing eye cream. It’s jam-packed with high-tech ingredients like peptides, caffeine, brightening optic powder and glucosamine to lock in moisture, reduce puffiness and eliminate dark circles. Your eyes will go from irritated and tired to refreshed, revived and beaming.

Price: $29.50

Where to buy: Prescriptives

Cargo Color Eyeshadow Palette in Shanghai

Review: Creating a brighter, more open eye can be as easy as applying the right shadow. This palette contains all the shadows you need to freshen up eyes: a shimmery white highlighter, a universally flattering golden pink, a matte peach contour and taupe shimmer definer.

Price: $28

Where to buy: Sephora

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler

Review: Curling your lashes is the ultimate no-fuss, no-muss way to give your eyes an instant lift. The gold standard of eyelash curlers is this classic from the late legendary makeup artist Shu Uemura. It’s the perfect size and shape to give lashes optimal, eye-opening curl, every time.

Price: $19

Where to buy: Shu Uemura

Three Custom Color Specialists Light Clarifying Pencil

Review: Take the red out of your sleepy gaze with this nude pencil. Applied to the inner rim of the eyes, it neutralizes redness and makes eyes appear whiter. Top makeup artists swear by it to make their clients look well-rested and fresh.

Price: $14

Where to buy: Three Custom Color Specialists

Benefit Ooh La Lift

Give puffy, baggy eyes the boot with this classic luminizing wand. It not only visibly brightens up eyes with light-reflecting pigments, it also reduces puffiness with an instant cooling effect and soothing raspberry extracts.

Price: $22

Where to buy: Benefit