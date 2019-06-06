Somehow This Is L’Oréal Paris’ First Matte Bronzer

There are two different people in this world: ones who love shimmery makeup and ones who don’t. It’s hard for one side to understand the other. I mean, who wouldn’t want to glow to the gods? Not everyone, hence why some are always looking for the perfect matte bronzer that doesn’t have a glitter particle in sight. L’Oréal Paris’ Bronze Please! launch just might be it.

As Allure first reported, the 13-piece collection includes bronzer, shimmering blush, liquid highlighter and glowy lip gloss. But it’s the matte bronzer that’s sure to be a drugstore best seller. That’s partially because the brand has never had a shimmer-free bronzer in the U.S., just in Australia and the U.K. But those of us stuck in the states haven’t had a chance to try the formula—until now.

There are three shades of the Summer Belle All-Over Matte Bronzer: Portofino, Light; Amalfi, Medium; and Taormina, Dark. We haven’t had a chance to try it yet, but the brand promises it’s super-bendable and long-wearing.

Not only is it L’Oréal’s first U.S. matte bronzer, but it’s also one of the brand’s most affordable. You can get your glitter-free glow on for less than $15. Grab a shade for just $14.99 on the L’Oréal website and soon in Walmart stores.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.