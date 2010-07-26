L’Oreal Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara

Long, lush lashes are always on the top of our beauty wish list. That’s why we love this genius mascara, which gives you the look of expensive salon extensions, without all the time, money and hassle. This two-step lash intensifier features a ceramide and panthenol-enriched basecoat to nourish lashes and micro-fibers to lengthen them. The high-tech topcoat forms glossy tubes around each lash, making them look extra long. Another breakthrough feature: You don’t need to use eye makeup remover — just splash lashes with warm water and the tubes come right off! So go on, bat those luscious lashes!

Price: $8.76

Where To Buy: drugstore.com

Try on this and more in our virtual Makeover Studio!