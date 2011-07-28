The U.K. Bans Julia Roberts and Christy Turlington

Photo: © L’Oreal via The Washington Post

The U.K. has put their foot down with two new L’Oreal ads featuring Julia Roberts and Christy Turlington. Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) recently banned the two ads, which feature Roberts for a Lancome foundation and Turlington for an anti-aging Maybelline foundation.

The ASA claimed that the advertisements were the subject of too much digital retouching and were inaccurate portrayals of what the two makeup products could actually achieve. It’s no surprise that celebrities who appear in advertisements often receive some digital retouching here and there. Airbrushing has sadly, had a long history in terms of making those seemingly perfect celebs look even more flawless.

Photo: © L’Oreal via The Washington Post

“Advertisers must be able to provide appropriate material to us to demonstrate what retouching they’ve done in the event we question them, and they mustn’t mislead,” says Guy Parker, chief executive of the ASA in an interview with BBC UK.

The ASA says they pulled the plug on the ads because L’Oreal failed to provide the info on how much airbrushing actually occurred.

Here at DM, we think false advertising is a big no-no, whether it’s misleading consumers with inaccurate claims on what products can do, or by promoting perfect body images. Digital retouching and airbrushing doesn’t happen in real life, so why should advertisers be able to abuse it in order to sell more products? Plus, Julia Roberts and Christy Turlington are gorgeous ladies even WITHOUT the help of Photoshop.

But tell us what you guys think–should the ads have been banned in the U.K. or are they fine the way they are?



Try on Julia Roberts’ hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!