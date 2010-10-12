Vibrating things scare me. Well … not all vibrating things but vibrating beauty products scare me.

I’m sorry, but when the first vibrating mascara launched on the market, it was like an accident waiting to happen. I’m already clumsy enough with my mascara wand—I don’t need the addition of batteries poking my eye out.

Two weeks ago I was walking through the Duane Reade on 58th street when I came upon the skincare aisle. I was having a bummer of a day and just wanted to buy myself something. I didn’t care what it was; gum, generic Spanx, nail polish remover pads:mdash;I just wanted something. I settled on the L’Oreal Collagen Micro-Pulse Eye. It’s this handy dandy little tube and you dot the eye cream under your eye and then massage it in with the vibrating ball.

I caught a glimpse of my face in my handheld mirror while waiting in line to pay and yelped at the Frankenstein-like image that stared back at me. *sigh* It had been a long day trudging around New York City in the rain.

I tore into the package right in the middle of the fancy elevator of my fancy work building. I lunged off the elevator and into the bathroom. Dot, dot, dot under my right eye. I flicked the switch and watched as the vibrating ball hummed to life.

It felt nice as I massaged the cream into the tender area under my eye ball.

I looked in the mirror and definitely saw a difference between my right and left eyes. The right eye looked rested and less puffy, while my left eye looked tired and like it stayed up too late watching a DVR’d marathon of Law & Order, SVU.

I was about to tend to my left eye when someone knocked on the door. I had been in here too long.

I went out to my desk and started answering some emails. A few seconds later a co-worker came up to me.

“Lisa hey…” her voice trailed off.

“Hey….”

“Um. What’s wrong with your eye?”

My hand went instinctively to the eye I’d placed the cream onto.

“No your other eye. It looks black compared to your right one..” My co-worker squinted harder at my face.

“Oooh. Yeah no worries. I put eye cream on one eye and forgot the other.”

“Oh. Ok. So do you have that spread sheet I asked about during the meeting?” (One of the perks of working in the beauty biz. No one skips a beat when you talk about putting on creams in the middle of the day.)

Later, I applied the cream with buzzing ball to my left eye to even things out. I received compliments all day about how “bright-eyed” I looked!

Have you tried New L’Oreal Collagen Micro-Pulse Eye? What did you think?