Best of the Week: Lorde’s Pure Heroine Lipstick, Kylie Jenner’s Blue Hair, More

With Memorial Day weekend around the corner, it means summer is officially here, which means celebrities are really having fun with color in their beauty looks. From movie premieres to awards shows and product launches, this week was jam-packed with beauty inspiration on the red carpet.
From Lorde’s Pure Heroine purple MAC Cosmetics lipstick to Kylie Jenner’s blue hair (just days before Kim’s big wedding!), you’ve got to see this week’s best looks. Take a peek at some of our favorites in the slideshow above to get inspiration for your own summer look!
More From Beauty High:
Lorde’s MAC Cosmetics Collection is Here: See the Line Before It Hits Stores
Pink, Purple, Blue and More: Pastel Hair Colors We’re Dyeing to Try
The Best Haircuts For Every Color
At the launch of her collaboration with MAC Cosmetics, Lorde donned her signature lip color (Pure Heroine) and eyeliner.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MAC Cosmetics
Before jetting off to Paris for big sister Kim's wedding, Kylie Jenner stepped onto the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards with teal hair. Bravo, Kylie.
Photo:
Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 20/Getty Images for DCP
Sarah Hyland changed things up from her usual loose waves to an updo that was half sleek, half chic at the Billboard Music Awards.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Lea Michele attended her book signing this week with sleek strands and mega lashes.
Photo:
Jim Spellman/WireImage
Drew Barrymore gave birth a few short weeks ago, but showed up on the red carpet looking effortlessly stunning with ombre waves and a berry lip color.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jessica Chastain was the picture of class at Cannes with smokey eyes and shiny waves.
Photo:
Venturelli/WireImage
Chrissy Teigen attended the Billboard Music Awards and made waves with her bangs. Granted, she was wearing a wig, but the girl knows how to pull off this look.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Iggy Azalea looked like a modern day Rapunzel at the Billboard Music Awards with her super long blonde locks.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic