News: See Lorde’s MAC Collection; Kate Middleton’s Pretty Updo

If you, like the rest of us, have been waiting with bated breath to feast your eyes on the fruits of Lorde‘s mini collection with MAC, that time has finally come. [Beauty High]

Cassandra Bankson, who you may recognize from her incredible acne cover-up video, is set to star in a new series for Allure‘s YouTube channel. In the mean time, she shares her best tips for giving yourself a brand new look. [Allure]

Kate Middleton is a woman of many hair virtues, and this gorgeous twisted bun is just her latest. [BellaSugar]

This is critical: Here’s how to fake a smooth décolleté, just in time for the skin-revealing seasons. [Allure]