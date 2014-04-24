Lorde’s MAC Cosmetics Collaboration is Here: See the Line Before It Hits Stores

Possibly the most anticipated MAC Cosmetics collaboration since Rihanna’s RiRi Hearts MAC line, 17-year-old singer Lorde’s mini MAC collection is officially here for all to see! Available beginning June 5, the line consists of a lipstick called Pure Heroine — after Lorde’s chart topping record — and a Penultimate Eye Liner in Rapidblack, both of which Lorde is wearing in the advertisement above. The lipstick and eyeliner will sell for $16 and $19.50 respectively. Take a look at them below!

While we wait to actually get our hands on the products, our thirst for the mini collection has been at least a little bit quenched with the release of the advertisement (above). Lorde looks stunning wearing her namesake cosmetics. We couldn’t help but notice, however, that the singer who is very open about having imperfections on her skin, has a pretty flawless looking face. Considering she’s been outspoken in the past about her disapproval of Photoshop on her face in photos, we’re wondering whether Lorde will have anything to say about her new advertisement.