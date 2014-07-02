News: Lorde’s Hair Secrets Revealed; MAC Meets Fashion Once Again

Finally: Lorde‘s hairstylist Ryan Kazmarek has shared the tips and tricks he uses to style the singer’s lush curls. [Allure]

YouTube beauty vlogger Cassandra Bankson went from a teen bullied because of her severe acne to a model and spokesperson for Dermablend—here’s what she has to say on the subject. [Beauty High]

Kelly Osbourne is complementing her purple mohawk with a scalp tattoo. Interesting. [People]

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung is teaming up with MAC for a collaborative holiday collection, out November 26. [BellaSugar]