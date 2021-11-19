Lorde Wore Her Long Hair Like a Scarf on the Red Carpet

We’ve come to expect quirky-cool red carpet style from Lorde but not necessarily creative new hair looks. All that’s changed as of today! Lorde’s hair was the talk of the red carpet Wednesday night at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala presented by Dior. No, she didn’t go blonde or cut off her long strands. Instead, her hairstylist Cameron Rains wrapped her long hair around her neck in a sort-of backward ponytail so it resembled a scarf.

Lorde wore a Dior strapless ombre gown for the gala – she also wore it on stage — as well as dainty Neil Lane earrings. She was styled by Karla Welch and Amber Dreadon did her signature no-makeup makeup (with Dior makeup, of course!)

You can see the hair scarf look on Rains’ Instagram, where he also shared behind-the-scenes photos of how he did the look. It’s so creative and almost makes me want hair extensions.

Folks on Twitter are going crazy for the hair scarf. Lorde’s fans are loving seeing their superstar on the red carpet and it just doesn’t happen enough! “Idk what’s the inspiration behind this hairstyle but I love it. It’s giving ‘fuck it, I can do whatever I want with my hair,'” wrote one fan. The same user followed up their tweet with: “It’s also giving red scarf Lorde’s version.” Could this hair scarf be a nod towards Taylor Swift’s missing red scarf? It’s doubtful but if anyone loves a mystery, it’s a Swiftie.

Lorde switched up her hair into ponytail brands for her performance because we can imagine a hair scarf isn’t the most comfortable to wear while singing. Both looks are equally cute and we’re just happy she’s back in business.