Lorde Is Blonde Now. Like, Really Blonde

A lot went down at Glastonbury Festival this weekend. Olivia Rodrigo made headlines for her powerful performance of ‘F*** You’ with Lily Allen. Megan Thee Stallion brought her A-game while advocating for abortion rights. And a newly blonde Lorde sang “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)” with a powerful pro-choice message. This is the new pop star era, one that doesn’t even think about staying silent regarding human rights. And they look good doing it.

Lorde, or Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, hit the Glastonbury stage wearing a lavender Dilara Findikoglu swimsuit with pink tights, styled by Karla Welch. Her newly bleached hair screamed “Blonde Girl Summer,” at least according to her colorist Cameron Rains. The warm, sunny blonde is so cool against her darker brows. The soft makeup, by Amber Dreadon, adds to Lorde’s It-girl festival look.

It’s a big departure from the long dark hair she wrapped around her neck like a scarf at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala.

Like Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish, Lorde took a moment to acknowledge the difficult time we’re all living in right now, speaking out about the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week. During the song “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” she voiced the outro: “Welcome to sadness. The temperature is unbearable until you face it.”

“Wanna hear a secret, girls?” she continued. “Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright.”

“But here’s another secret,” Lorde said to the crowd. “You possess ancient strength, ancient wisdom. Wisdom that has propelled every woman that came before you. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today, make accessing that wisdom your life’s work. Because everything depends on it.”