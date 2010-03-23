LORAC Beauty How To – Take Your Makeup From Day To Night

After spending all day at the office, there’s that perceptible layer of the beauty blahs. And just as we would take our outfits up a notch for when the sun goes down, we can amp up our nightime makeup too once we’re no longer chained to the desk.

Luckily, Dean Fournier of LORAC stopped by StyleCaster’s studio with some handy pro beauty tips. Dean showed us how to use just one palette (plus the help of some magical primer) to take an everyday eye look from day to night. Follow the steps to do it yourself!



Step 1:



To make your shadow last from day to night, first apply eyeshadow primer to your eyelids. Dean is using Behind the Scenes Eyeshadow Primer by LORAC.

Step 2:



Next, to apply your makeup simply from a trio for day, apply the lightest color in your shadow trio from the brow bone to lash line. Dean is using the Star Struck Starry Eyed Baked Shadow Trio in Starlet by LORAC.

Step 3:



Now take the medium color and put it all over the lid from crease to lashline.

Step 4:



Use a touch of the deepest color in your palette and draw a light line along your top lash line.



Step 5:



To transition the look to night, use the same compact and start with the medium shade. Use a wet brush (just dampen the shadow slightly, don’t soak it) and layer the wet shadow on top of the dry shadow from day (again from crease to lashline) to give it a more intense, shiny effect.

Step 6:



Now wet the dark shadow, and put a little bit into the outer corner of the eye. Use whatever is left on the brush and sweep that remaining color into the crease.

Step 7:



Again with the wet brush, use the dark shadow as a liner on the top lash line and along the bottom lash line.

Step 8:



Finish off with some mascara and if you’re in the mood, add some pencil liner in the waterline of the eye. Now compare the difference between your nighttime dramatic eye and daytime look!



