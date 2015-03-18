Instagram Insta-Glam: Loose and Messy Braids

Giving a braid a romantic, “flowers in her hair” kind of vibe is as simple as messing it up after it’s been crafted or purposefully not fixing any fly-aways. Loose, messy braids are solid go-tos for days where you want to pull your hair out of your face without the sleek finish of a slicked-back high ponytail or braided ballerina bun. And if your braiding skills are still being sharpened—i.e. you can’t seem to get all your strands to stay in place even with the help of mousse or gel—you’re in luck. It’s supposed to seem undone and relaxed. Celebrities like Blake Lively and Lauren Conrad pre-bob cut have made these ‘dos iconic, but a Google search of their past looks isn’t your only source for messy braid inspiration. Instagram users are embracing the loose braid, creating them with fishtail techniques, as tiny details in half-up styles, and more. We rounded up 7 looks (enough for you to try out one for a week!) to check out here.

