Loose Low Ponytails at Jenni Kayne

The low, loose look I created backstage at Jenni Kayne was inspired by a chic downtown girl on a summer afternoon pulling her hair back into a non-contrived ponytail.

To create it, I used Ted Gibson Tame It Shine Lotion to smooth the hair’s texture and to tame fly aways and add shine. There was no backcombing involved with this look, making it pretty easy to interpret for an everyday look.

Then, I pulled the hair into a sort of topsy tail, but a less As-Seen-on-TV version.

Lastly, I sprayed on Ted Gibson Beautiful Hold Hairspray for super light control.

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.

As a celebrity hairstylist, I often receive samples of new products directly from beauty brands to test out. Any product I mention in this blog is one that I’ve tested out myself, in accordance with Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge.