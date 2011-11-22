Look Into the Imagination of Daphne Guinness for MAC

We haven’t been able to stop talking about Daphne Guinness’ upcoming MAC collection, and to wet our appetites just a little more, we got a sneak peek into the much anticipated line available December 26 to February 9. The line wasinspired by Guinness’ own experiences: “Guinness kicked off her towering shoes and threw herself into the world of makeupartistry to concoct a truly elegant wash of watercolour-inspired shades that recall the classically beautiful cool and rich tonesof the Old Masters and the stark light of northern Europe.”

Guinness likes to refer to this rich-toned collection as “couture.” She said, “Couture means handmade, and I mixed the colors by hand and really, really, really put a lot of thought into them.”

But what are her favorites?

“I’m quite proud of the Hyperion Nail Lacquer. It resembles this almost grey, steely light that is pure Whistler fromthe 1890s when he still had fog in the paintings. The shade is so beautiful and it also reminds me of a celadon-coloured antiqueChinese porcelain vase. Porcelain in that colour is rather compelling. There’s something about these sorts of shades that I findquite lovely, and you’ll see that this collection is all about cool tones. I’m not a real primary colour person, and warm colours do notbecome me. Anyway we can’t all be bouncing along the beach looking sunkissed.”

We totally agree! But we would have to say that our favorite is the Blush Ombre in Azalea Blossom… belated Christmas gift anyone?