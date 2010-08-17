Busted Beauty

We are all so busy running around everywhere that there just do not seem to be enough hours in the day. Often we find ourselves going from work to the gym, and then meeting friends for drinks without even having a moment to shower and get ready. What do you do when you look “busted” but need to be beautiful in minutes?

When you are feeling gross and get caught with no time to spare, don’t cancel; just carry an emergency “get gorgeous quick” case in your bag. It should contain travel-size versions of your favorite deodorant, perfume, dry shampoo and Evian Facial Mist Spray. You should have Q-Tips, a non-latex sponge, concealer, lipstick, powder and a breath mint.

Now, run to the bathroom and quickly clean, what my grandmother used to call, your “Pits and Parts” with a little soap and water and a washcloth or paper towel if you’re using a public bathroom. Apply a fresh coat of deodorant and spritz on a little perfume. Flip your head over and shoot your hair with a little dry shampoo and then mist your face with the Evian.

Now use the non-latex sponge to smooth out your day makeup so it looks fresh again and add a little concealer where necessary. Use the Q-Tip to smooth away any smudges, then dot lipstick on the apples of your cheeks and blend with your fingertips. This acts like a quick cream blush and will wake up your face. Next, slick the lipstick on your lips, do a final dusting of face powder, pop in the breath mint and you are good to go … busted no more!

