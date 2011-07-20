Look Camera-Ready in Heat, Tips From a Foreign Correspondent

As we whine about the rising temps on the East coast, and states in the Midwest sit at a brutal 115 degrees, it’s easy to forget that some people around the world consider this weather “average.” We currently have foreign correspondents working all over the world, from Alaska to India, and they’re used to battling the crazy climates each and every day.

We spoke with Lara Setrakian, foreign correspondent for Bloomberg Television and ABC News, who is currently based in Dubai to cover the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent. While she’s working to keep us up-to-date on Arab revolutions, Iran’s popular revolts and the dramatic changes that are happening in the Muslim world, Lara also tries to always stay camera-ready in 104 degree temperatures. She shares some of her tips with us below, although we do realize that the story always comes first, and touching up her makeup and hair tends to fall to the back of her mind. Read on to get a peek into Lara’s everyday life!

First of all, do you have a go-to look when you’re in front of the camera or do you like to change it up a bit?

It’s a factor of the location, the weather, the story itself — if we’re talking about financial markets I dress with more polish than if we’re shooting the revolution in Tahrir Square. That applies to hair and makeup as well. Aesthetics are less stringent when you’re in the field, elbow deep in the action.

What makeup products do you use to survive the sweltering Dubai heat?

Lots of loose powder and products with a matte finish. I always keep a neutral-to-pink lip gloss within reach, it can instantly pretty you up (or at least make you feel more glam).

One of the hardest things to maintain when it’s humid and hot out is flawless coverage. How do you keep your skin from getting oily, or your foundation from showing?

If we’re shooting outdoors I’ll use a lightweight foundation – thick studio makeup can do the trick, but as the temperature rises you can look like you’re melting.

Are you able to touch up your makeup when you’re out in the field? If so what products do you bring along with you?

The best thing is a pocket mirror and constant touch ups, but I’m usually so focused on the story I don’t check often enough. I trust my cameraman to tell me if something is off.

Hair is a completely different battle in the heat. Do you have go-to styles when you know the temperatures are going to be unbearable?

With shoulder-length hair I can usually manage to leave it down, otherwise a half ponytail is my favorite.

How do you fight the frizz and flyaways? Do you have any favorite products you rely on?

Hairspray is a must. Dry shampoo will also help, especially if you’re sporting the second day of a blow dry.

You clearly have great skin- when traveling for jobs have you had to learn to adjust your skincare routine in any way? Do you have any favorite skincare products that help to keep you camera-ready?

What’s helped is being diligent the night before cleansing, exfoliating, moisturizing. If I skip it I do feel the difference the next day. I go to Dr. Patricia Wexler, a dermatologist in New York, and her line of products have worked well for me.