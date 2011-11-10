A Look Back at Some of Our Fave MAC Cosmetics Campaigns

With a certain stylish swine, Miss Piggy, has been plastered on magazines spreads and the become the subject of a current limited edition makeup line, so we decided to do a mini retrospective on some of the collaborations, spokesmodels and faces of MAC Cosmetics over the past few years.
Check out our MAC Cosmetics campaign slide show, ranging from Lady Gaga to Liberty of London, Wonder Woman to Cruella de Vil, and mark your calendars: the newest collection, Daphne Guinness will hit counters in December.
Hello Kitty for MAC Cosmetics, February 2009 (*no longer available for purchase).
Cyndi Lauper and Lady Gaga for MAC Cosmetics, for the VIVA GLAM Campaign, February 2010 (*no longer available for purchase).
Liberty of London for MAC Cosmetics, March 2010 (*no longer available for purchase).
alice + olivia for MAC Cosmetics, July 2010 (*no longer available for purchase).
Venomous Villains for MAC Cosmetics, September 2010 (*no longer available for purchase).
Marcel Wanders for MAC Cosmetics, December 2010 (*no longer available for purchase).
Mickey Contractor for MAC Cosmetics, January 2011 (*no longer available for purchase).
Wonder Woman for MAC Cosmetics, February 2011 (*no longer available for purchase).
Lady Gaga for MAC Cosmetics, for the VIVA GLAM Campaign, released February 2011; currently available.
Miss Piggy for MAC Cosmetics, on counters as of November 14th, 2011.
Gareth Pugh for MAC Cosmetics, available end of November 2011.