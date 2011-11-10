A Look Back at Some of Our Fave MAC Cosmetics Campaigns

With a certain stylish swine, Miss Piggy, has been plastered on magazines spreads and the become the subject of a current limited edition makeup line, so we decided to do a mini retrospective on some of the collaborations, spokesmodels and faces of MAC Cosmetics over the past few years.

Check out our MAC Cosmetics campaign slide show, ranging from Lady Gaga to Liberty of London, Wonder Woman to Cruella de Vil, and mark your calendars: the newest collection, Daphne Guinness will hit counters in December.