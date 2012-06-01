Long-Lasting Summer Makeup Tips And Tricks

Let’s face it: no one wants to be the girl with the smudged mascara, streaky foundation or blush that can’t seem to last beyond 2pm. So it’s a bit ironic that in the summer when you most want your makeup to last the longest so you can go straight from work or school to your evening plans, or when a day at the beach turns into dinner and drinks, the soaring temperatures can result in nothing short of a make up disaster.
Many cosmetics companies claim that they have solved the problem of how to make your makeup last forever whatever the weather, yet how do you choose between the multitude of products and which ones work best? Should you be using a primer or a setting spray? What is the purpose of a lip and cheek tint and do they really work? Whatever your question, we’ve done the research and tested the products and we’re pretty confident that we have the answers. So, if you’re at a loss as to how on earth people maintain flawless looking makeup even in the most scorching of temperatures, click through our round-up of our favorite long-lasting summer beauty products!
This may just be the perfect summer product. Whether used as a toner, setting spray or simply as a makeup refresher in the summer heat, we challenge you not to love it.
(Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $18, sephora.com)
Even if you don't tend towards oily skin, in the summer a primer for your foundation is always a good idea. Make sure to pick a formula that suits your skin type, but we love the Laura Mercier Foundation Primer in 'Radiance' as it promotes a healthy summer glow.
(Laura Mercier Foundation Primer in 'Radiance', $38, sephora.com)
If you want to wear foundation in the summer, make sure it's an extremely long-lasting formula and remember not to pack it on too heavy. SPF is also a must!
(Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15, $38, sephora.com)
Makeup setting sprays are perfect for warm weather as they tend to offer a slightly dewier effect than powders. If you have extremely oily skin, try combining a setting powder and an oil-control setting spray to keep unwanted oil at bay.
(Urban Decay De Slick XL Oil-Control Makeup Setting Spray, $34, sephora.com)
Setting your makeup with a finely milled loose powder will help keep shine at bay and make your base last longer.
(Chanel Poudre Universelle Libre, $52, saks.com)
A waterproof bronzer is a good option if you find you have problems with your bronzer streaking when the temperature soars.
(Tarte Matte Waterproof Bronzer, $29, sephora.com)
If you want to make a powder eyeshadow last in warm weather, an eyeshadow primer or base is essential, especially if you're already prone to oily lids.
(NARS Smudge Proof Eye Shadow Base, $24, sephora.com)
A crease-resistant cream eyeshadow works well as a base and a long-wearing shadow if you're in a rush but still want your makeup to last all day long.
(Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo Eyeshadow in 'Bad To The Bronze', $6.99, ulta.com)
If you can't say goodbye to your liquid liner in the summer, an absolutely budge-proof formula is a must.
(Eyeko Skinny Liquid Eyeliner, $15, sephora.com)
This new cream eyeshadow pencil from Make Up For Ever is easy to use, comes in a range of summer appropriate shades and best of all is smudge-proof and long-lasting.
(Make Up For Ever Aqua Shadow, $20, sephora.com)
This mascara lasts forever in the summer heat so you'll avoid tell-tale smudging.
(Cover Girl Lash Blast 24 Hour Mascara in 'Very Black', $8.99, ulta.com)
This multi-purpose, waterproof tint is the perfect way to create a long-lasting flush on lips and cheeks that won't sweat off.
(Becca Cosmetics Beach Tint in 'Watermelon', $25, beccacosmetics.com)
Keeping a powder compact in your bag for touch ups is especially important for those long summer days. Make sure it's not too heavy of a powder so you don't look like you're wearing too much makeup!
(MAC Select Sheer Pressed Powder, $23, maccosmetics.com)