Long-Lasting Makeup Products For Spring Break (Or A Long Work Day!)

Many things come to mind when we think of spring break: bikinis, long days at the beach, questionable behavior you won’t tell mom about when you get home…
But there’s also the problem that will plague every beauty lover on the beach: their makeup can’t stand up against the beach elements! Whether you’re looking for some concealer for that nasty zit or some long-lasting mascara, we’ve got you covered this spring break.
I don't know about you, but I've seen about 100 too many girls at the beach with raccoon eyes from their mascara smearing. Try an ultra waterproof mascara to keep your look together.
This foundation will definitely get you through a long day gallivanting at the beach with it's long wear finish and SPF 25 built in.
A beauty lover's favorite for it's long lasting line, this is the perfect liner for a night out at the club. You don't even have to worry about it smearing!
If you had a long night the day before, some under eye concealor is the perfect tool to remedy it. Try this long wearing, waterproof one from Lancome.
Oh no! Did these waterproof products work a little too well? Get them off so you can rest easy with a waterproof makeup remover.
Want to add a little color to your beach beauty ensemble? Try a cream eyeshadow to pump up the look.
Get a little bronze that'll stick without the sun.
To get a more dramatic look in time for your spring break parties, try a waterproof lipliner.
For a lip and cheek stain that can stand the test of time and humidity, this is the way to go.
One of the most important waterproof beauty products you should be carrying around this break is a waterproof sunscreen.