8 Drugstore Mascaras That Actually Make Your Lashes Look Longer

Photo: ImaxTree

No matter how late we’re running in the morning, we’ll always make time to unzip our makeup bags and twist open a tube of our go-to mascaras. But even though we’ve wished and prayed otherwise, noticeably longer lashes don’t just happen at the snap of your fingers—and usually, our time spent applying coat after coat feels like a full-blown waste of time. So, after far too many stubby lashes and coated eyelids, we decided to finally sift through the massive market of mascaras to find the absolute best lengthening formulas.

Since we’ve all spent more money than we’d like to admit on mascaras by now, we made sure each tube was under $9 and available at your local drugstore. After coating our lashes in more than a hundred different formulas, we found the eight best mascaras that truly lead to long eyelashes. Shop our picks, below.

8 Best Drugstore Mascaras for Seriously Long Lashes—Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, $4.99; at Target

Photo: Essence
8 Best Drugstore Mascaras for Seriously Long Lashes—CoverGirl Total Tease Full + long Refined Mascara
CoverGirl Total Tease Full + Long + Refined Mascara

CoverGirl Total Tease Full + Long + Refined Mascara, $7.94; at Walmart

Photo: CoverGirl
8 Best Drugstore Mascaras for Seriously Long Lashes—E.l.f. Lash Extending Mascara
E.l.f. Lash Extending Mascara

E.l.f. Lash Extending Mascara, $3; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
8 Best Drugstore Mascaras for Seriously Long Lashes—Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara
Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara

Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara, $8.95; at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
8 Best Drugstore Mascaras for Seriously Long Lashes—No7 Exceptional Definition Mascara
No7 Exceptional Definition Mascara

No7 Exceptional Definition Mascara, $8.99; at Target

Photo: No7
8 Best Drugstore Mascaras for Seriously Long Lashes—NYX The Skinny Mascara
NYX The Skinny Mascara

NYX The Skinny Mascara, $7; at NYX

Photo: NYX
8 Best Drugstore Mascaras for Seriously Long Lashes—Revlon Super Length Mascara
Revlon Super Length Mascara

Revlon Super Length Mascara, $5.97; at Walmart

Photo: Revlon
8 Best Drugstore Mascaras for Seriously Long Lashes—Rimmel London ScandalEyes Mascara
Rimmel London ScandalEyes Mascara

Rimmel London ScandalEyes Mascara, $6.79; at Walgreens

Photo: Rimmel London
Photo: ImaxTree

