8 Drugstore Mascaras That Actually Make Your Lashes Look Longer

No matter how late we’re running in the morning, we’ll always make time to unzip our makeup bags and twist open a tube of our go-to mascaras. But even though we’ve wished and prayed otherwise, noticeably longer lashes don’t just happen at the snap of your fingers—and usually, our time spent applying coat after coat feels like a full-blown waste of time. So, after far too many stubby lashes and coated eyelids, we decided to finally sift through the massive market of mascaras to find the absolute best lengthening formulas.

Since we’ve all spent more money than we’d like to admit on mascaras by now, we made sure each tube was under $9 and available at your local drugstore. After coating our lashes in more than a hundred different formulas, we found the eight best mascaras that truly lead to long eyelashes. Shop our picks, below.